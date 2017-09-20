NY fire department lieutenant charged with selling heroin

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have charged a member of two fire departments in New York with selling heroin.

The Star-Gazette of Elmira reports (http://stargaz.tt/2ybRsf4 ) that a Chemung County grand jury indicted 43-year-old Thomas Margeson on a felony count of criminal sale of a controlled substance.

The Horseheads resident was arrested Monday by the county sheriff's office after a 10-month investigation into the sale of heroin in his hometown, located near the Pennsylvania border 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Syracuse.

Margeson is a lieutenant with the Corning Fire Department, which he joined in 1998. He's also a deputy chief with the Horseheads Fire Department, a volunteer organization.

He has been suspended from both positions.

Margeson has been released from the county jail. His attorney wasn't available for comment.

