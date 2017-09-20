BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

GERMANY-ELECTION-MIGRANTS — Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to open the country's doors to refugees had people worried. Two years later, as Merkel seeks a fourth term in office, most of the arrivals are in integration courses and those whose asylum requests were denied are being sent home. The national obsession with "Ordnung" — order — has been satisfied and with it, Merkel has recovered the support she had lost. By Kirsten Grieshaber. UPCOMING: 900 words by 0800 GMT, photos.

BRITAIN-BORIS JOHNSON — Britain's undiplomatic chief diplomat has thrown the country's politics into turmoil. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has thrust himself to the front of the Brexit debate, overshadowing Prime Minister Theresa May and leaving friends and foes scrambling to determine whether he's about to quit, get fired, mount a coup — or try to force May to adopt his free-market vision of life outside the EU. By Jill Lawless. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

EUROPE-MIGRANTS — A study by the Pew Research Center analyzes the 2.2 million asylum seekers who entered Europe in 2015-16 and what has become of their applications. Embargoed until 1400 GMT. UPCOMING: 130 words at 1400 GMT, 400 words by 1500 GMT.

ISLAMIC STATE-SOCIAL MEDIA — Islamic State supporters have found an ephemeral platform to share propaganda on Instagram, using the service's "stories" feature that causes posts to disappear in 24 hours, a group of researchers says. By Lori Hinnant. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1100 GMT.

ROMANIA-MERRY CEMETERY — Death isn't always tragic, at least not in this Romanian cemetery, where the dead beguile visitors with tales of their lives. The Merry Cemetery in the northwestern village of Sapanta is a collection of more than 1,000 elaborate wooden Orthodox crosses etched with colorful epitaphs and childlike drawings. By Vadim Ghirda and Nicolae Dumitrache. UPCOMING: 550 words by 1000 GMT, photos.

BELGIUM-ISLAM — An exhibition focuses on the rich cultural legacy that Islamic civilization has had in Europe, finding a mostly positive response but also some anger in a city still recovering from the deadly attacks of 2016. By Vanessa Gera. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1200 GMT, photos.

WORLD ECONOMY — The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development updates its outlook for the world economy. UPCOMING: On merits from 0900 GMT.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — A lobby group for small businesses in Britain is warning that rising prices and a stuttering domestic economy are driving down confidence and prompting an increase in the number of entrepreneurs considering selling their firms. UPCOMING: 300 words by 0001 GMT.

MILAN FASHION WEEK-WATCH — Green is the symbolic color for Milan Fashion Week, with new awards for designers and fashion businesses that are helping to make the industry more sustainable. Fashion previews kick off Wednesday with Gucci, leading up to the awards Sunday night. By Colleen Barry. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1800 GMT, 600 words by 2200; photos.