Court reinstates lawsuit over debunked Rolling Stone story

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York federal appeals court has reinstated a defamation lawsuit against Rolling Stone over the magazine's debunked article about a University of Virginia gang rape.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday that three former students can sue in Manhattan.

A lower-court judge last year tossed out the lawsuit by three Phi Kappa Psi members who graduated from the school in 2013.

The lawsuit came after a November 2014 article described in chilling detail a student's account of being raped by seven men at the fraternity house in September 2012.

An investigation by Charlottesville, Virginia, police found no evidence to back up the claims of the woman identified in the article as "Jackie."

Rolling Stone retracted the article and apologized. Messages seeking comment were not immediately returned.