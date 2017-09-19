  1. Home
Kenya protests seek removal of judges who nullified election

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 21:41

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of supporters of Kenya's ruling party have demonstrated outside the Supreme Court demanding the removal of judges who nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in August.

Tuesday's protests follow three petitions filed asking the Judicial Service Commission to remove Chief Justice David Maraga, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and Justice Isaac Lenaola. The petitions claim misconduct and bias.

Maraga says demonstrations "are clearly intended to intimidate the judiciary."

Police used tear gas on some protesters.

A non-governmental organization on Monday filed petitions claiming judges had improper contact with lawyers for opposition leader Raila Odinga during his court challenge of Kenyatta's win. Odinga claimed the election results were rigged. The Supreme Court ruled the electoral commission committed "irregularities."

Kenya's electoral commission has set Oct. 17 as the date for new elections.