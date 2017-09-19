German authorities arrest Islamic State suspect in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say they've arrested a 31-year-old Iraqi man on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization and war crimes as part of the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday the man, identified only as Raad Riyadh A. A. in line with privacy laws, was apprehended in Berlin on Monday.

They allege he joined IS in Mosul in June 2014 and participated in the killing of two Shiite Muslims. Four months later they say he was involved in the execution of a captured Iraqi military officer.

He is also accused of extorting money from businesses to support IS.

After arriving in Germany in July 2015, prosecutors say, he tried to recruit two other Iraqis and convince a third to carry out a suicide attack.