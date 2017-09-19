Jesmyn Ward is a finalist for the $50,000 Kirkus Prize

NEW YORK (AP) — Jesmyn Ward's "Sing, Unburied, Sing" and Mohsin Hamid's "Exit West" are among the finalists for the fourth annual Kirkus Prize.

Presented by the trade publication Kirkus Reviews, the prize includes categories for fiction, nonfiction and young people's literature. Winners for each category receive $50,000.

Fiction nominees besides Ward and Hamid include Carmen Maria Machado's story collection "Her Body and Other Parties" and Alice McDermott's novel "The Ninth Hour." Nonfiction nominees announced Tuesday include Jack E. Davis' "The Gulf" and Patricia Lockwood's "Priestdaddy." In young people's literature, Angie Thomas' best-selling "The Hate U Give" was among the finalists.