Police station has been shot at dozens of times since June

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A police station in Syracuse has been hit by gunfire more than three dozen times since opening in June, but officials say no one has been injured.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2fhD9l7 ) that about 40 bullet marks dot the shatterproof windows at the Syracuse Police Department substation at Skiddy Park on the city's west side.

The substation isn't staffed full time. Department spokesman Sgt. Richard Helterline says police aren't sure when the gunfire occurred because no one was inside the building when the shootings happened.

The substation opened in mid-June after several shootings in and around the park in 2016. At the time of the opening, there were already a handful of bullet marks.