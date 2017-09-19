Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Overcast;82;76;A shower or t-storm;83;75;SW;10;82%;83%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;106;84;Sunshine, very warm;103;84;N;10;48%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;98;70;Sunshine;95;70;WSW;11;47%;3%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;75;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;E;9;46%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;61;50;Periods of sun;63;50;S;9;74%;39%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;56;44;Partly sunny;56;44;NNE;3;79%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;94;63;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;SW;5;18%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;64;42;Sunshine and warmer;77;53;WSW;13;45%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;92;71;Unseasonably hot;96;72;ENE;11;42%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;96;71;Mostly sunny;91;70;WNW;7;42%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warmer;62;48;Partly sunny;63;52;NNW;9;67%;67%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;113;81;Very hot;114;81;ENE;5;13%;25%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;89;73;Clouds and sun;90;73;SW;6;71%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Spotty showers;81;67;Cloudy;82;67;WSW;12;67%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;95;77;A t-storm or two;94;77;SSW;6;72%;88%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;70;60;Nice with sunshine;72;60;SSW;10;65%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;86;57;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;SSW;5;39%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;81;50;Showers and t-storms;66;50;W;7;80%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;63;45;A shower or two;63;47;W;7;67%;66%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;51;Clouds and sun;68;49;SE;5;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;59;A t-storm in spots;84;59;E;11;36%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;58;52;Showers;56;52;NNW;17;85%;79%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;62;45;Partly sunny;62;48;S;7;73%;35%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;85;62;Showers and t-storms;79;56;NNW;5;69%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;59;51;Spotty showers;64;52;NNW;6;79%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;Becoming cloudy;76;57;S;9;75%;77%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or two;87;63;A bit of rain;86;64;WNW;5;42%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;81;69;High clouds;78;63;N;6;49%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;95;74;Sunny and hot;98;73;NNE;7;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;66;54;Mostly sunny;75;56;ESE;10;62%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSW;3;61%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;95;79;High clouds;95;79;SSW;11;58%;17%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;76;66;Periods of sun;86;71;S;9;67%;39%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;Showers;86;78;WSW;10;77%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;59;49;Spotty showers;59;45;E;5;85%;79%;2

Dakar, Senegal;A heavy a.m. shower;86;79;Partly sunny, nice;87;79;WNW;12;81%;14%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;Partly sunny, warm;96;78;SSE;10;62%;36%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;88;72;A little a.m. rain;85;69;SE;11;85%;76%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;97;78;Mostly sunny;97;79;ESE;5;62%;5%;8

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;85;49;Sunny and beautiful;82;55;S;7;29%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;89;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SSE;10;73%;73%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds, warm;99;67;Partly sunny;91;70;SSE;5;56%;43%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;64;54;Rain at times;62;45;WNW;13;92%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;88;58;Abundant sunshine;88;57;NNE;6;24%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Partly sunny, nice;75;66;ENE;8;78%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;95;79;Brief p.m. showers;89;77;SSE;7;80%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;Partly sunny;85;57;ENE;8;37%;10%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;73;ENE;6;72%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;51;42;A passing shower;54;45;SE;7;80%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;75;A thunderstorm;89;77;SSE;5;76%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;6;75%;64%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;88;77;A passing shower;88;76;ENE;17;56%;80%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;84;73;A stray thunderstorm;84;72;W;7;69%;65%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;99;72;Sunny and very warm;96;72;N;9;37%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;85;69;Sunshine and hot;95;71;WSW;6;47%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;74;A shower;94;73;NE;6;62%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;97;84;Sunny and nice;94;83;N;9;60%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;78;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;N;6;34%;7%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;50;Sunny and nice;85;49;NW;4;14%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;99;78;SW;5;47%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;79;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;64;ESE;4;77%;77%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;100;81;Turning sunny;99;82;SSE;9;42%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;69;55;Partly sunny;67;57;NE;10;65%;72%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;NE;5;60%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, nice;90;73;A shower or t-storm;91;73;WSW;6;55%;66%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;SSE;9;75%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorm;94;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;WNW;4;78%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;58;34;Partly sunny, mild;60;37;NNE;7;56%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SW;10;75%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;65;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;10;76%;19%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;58;Periods of sun;77;60;NNW;8;66%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;61;49;Partly sunny;64;54;SSW;10;71%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;Clouds to sun;78;65;S;6;59%;27%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;82;72;Mostly sunny, nice;81;72;SW;7;71%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;82;58;Sunny and nice;82;60;NW;5;30%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;87;82;A morning shower;88;81;W;11;70%;51%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;90;78;Mostly cloudy;92;78;NNE;6;64%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;79;A t-storm or two;89;80;WSW;6;73%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;58;42;Partly sunny, warmer;67;54;N;10;56%;8%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;78;59;A t-storm in spots;77;58;NNE;5;50%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;90;78;A stray shower;89;78;E;7;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;62;48;Showers and t-storms;58;49;ENE;7;78%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny;85;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;76;S;10;71%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;70;60;Sunshine, pleasant;76;54;S;8;62%;81%;6

Montreal, Canada;Fog this morning;80;62;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;57;NNE;6;72%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;57;46;Turning cloudy;63;50;ENE;5;66%;32%;3

Mumbai, India;Afternoon downpours;89;79;Heavy rain;86;79;WNW;9;84%;91%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;81;58;A shower or two;75;58;ESE;8;66%;84%;12

New York, United States;Rain and wind;75;67;Clearing;80;68;N;15;67%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;92;70;Sunny and very warm;93;70;W;9;50%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;52;42;Overcast;51;43;S;10;77%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;82;70;Variable cloudiness;81;64;WNW;8;59%;19%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;58;43;Periods of sun;52;44;E;5;78%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;79;59;A stray shower;79;55;N;6;74%;42%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;83;77;A few showers;84;78;SE;11;74%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NW;4;83%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;E;6;70%;70%;12

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;60;41;Clouds and sun;65;47;SSE;5;63%;18%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;72;60;Some sun, a shower;69;62;NW;10;62%;85%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;92;78;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;WSW;5;74%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;89;78;Nice with some sun;89;77;SSE;10;70%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;NE;5;54%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;60;45;Spotty showers;59;44;NW;7;64%;69%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;49;Sunny, not as warm;73;52;W;6;61%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds, nice;74;51;A shower in spots;74;54;N;10;40%;63%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;Partly sunny;76;60;SW;6;71%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;82;73;A shower or two;81;74;SE;11;72%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;52;45;Rain;50;47;SSE;12;76%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;58;46;Spotty showers;62;47;SSE;6;75%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;68;Sunny;83;67;ENE;8;60%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;107;75;Sunny and very warm;106;76;ESE;7;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;69;51;Partial sunshine;69;46;NNE;9;57%;5%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;53;46;Partly sunny;58;46;SSE;6;73%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, nice;71;61;Clouds and sun;69;56;WNW;12;70%;27%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;76;64;ESE;5;79%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and wind;88;79;Hurricane conditions;82;80;SE;64;83%;99%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;66;Showers and t-storms;74;65;WNW;3;94%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;54;Nice with some sun;83;56;NE;8;21%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;A little rain;61;43;Clouds and sun;66;44;SW;4;65%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNW;13;68%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;NNW;5;64%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;61;51;Rain tapering off;60;50;SSW;5;75%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;84;59;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;NW;5;50%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;84;70;Heavy afternoon rain;72;70;NE;10;83%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;84;79;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;SSW;7;76%;80%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny;90;52;A shower or t-storm;81;50;WNW;6;49%;85%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hurricane conditions;84;77;Hurricane Maria;84;78;SE;40;82%;86%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;55;40;Spotty showers;54;47;NE;7;68%;76%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;75;50;Partly sunny;68;52;NNW;9;52%;7%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;95;79;Very hot;97;80;ESE;7;56%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;54;46;A brief shower;57;47;SSE;6;76%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;88;60;Plenty of sunshine;89;59;SSE;7;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;Mostly sunny, warm;88;61;ENE;6;36%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;87;67;SSE;6;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;87;73;A morning shower;85;72;ESE;7;54%;42%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;81;63;Showers and t-storms;73;58;ESE;6;72%;88%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;Variable cloudiness;81;68;SW;9;71%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;74;64;Mostly sunny, humid;75;62;NNE;6;85%;27%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;Not as warm;80;70;NE;11;60%;13%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;60;W;15;41%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, nice and warm;70;39;Sunshine, pleasant;71;38;NW;7;31%;60%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;59;46;Rain ending;61;48;ESE;5;64%;85%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain, heavy at times;56;50;Times of rain;56;49;NW;13;78%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;92;76;SE;4;70%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;61;46;Spotty showers;59;48;E;6;74%;69%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;65;50;Showers and t-storms;55;51;N;8;93%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;52;48;An afternoon shower;57;48;NE;5;77%;76%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;86;78;Spotty showers;89;77;WSW;6;80%;73%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny, warm;89;62;NE;3;26%;1%;5

