Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, September 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Overcast;28;25;A shower or t-storm;28;24;SW;16;82%;83%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;41;29;Sunshine, very warm;39;29;N;16;48%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;37;21;Sunshine;35;21;WSW;18;47%;3%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, a shower;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;E;14;46%;0%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;16;10;Periods of sun;17;10;S;15;74%;39%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;13;7;Partly sunny;13;7;NNE;6;79%;44%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;34;17;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;SW;9;18%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;18;6;Sunshine and warmer;25;12;WSW;21;45%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;33;21;Unseasonably hot;36;22;ENE;17;42%;0%;9

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;Mostly sunny;33;21;WNW;11;42%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, warmer;16;9;Partly sunny;17;11;NNW;14;67%;67%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;45;27;Very hot;46;27;ENE;8;13%;25%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;32;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;SW;9;71%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;Spotty showers;27;20;Cloudy;28;20;WSW;20;67%;39%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;SSW;9;72%;88%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;21;16;Nice with sunshine;22;16;SSW;17;65%;7%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;SSW;9;39%;1%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;27;10;Showers and t-storms;19;10;W;11;80%;86%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;17;7;A shower or two;17;8;W;12;67%;66%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;11;Clouds and sun;20;10;SE;9;67%;44%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;15;A t-storm in spots;29;15;E;17;36%;64%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;15;11;Showers;13;11;NNW;27;85%;79%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;17;7;Partly sunny;17;9;S;12;73%;35%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;Showers and t-storms;26;14;NNW;9;69%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;15;11;Spotty showers;18;11;NNW;9;79%;85%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;Becoming cloudy;25;14;S;14;75%;77%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower or two;30;17;A bit of rain;30;18;WNW;8;42%;79%;9

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;27;21;High clouds;26;17;N;9;49%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;35;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;NNE;11;39%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;19;12;Mostly sunny;24;13;ESE;16;62%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;SSW;6;61%;64%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;35;26;High clouds;35;26;SSW;17;58%;17%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;25;19;Periods of sun;30;22;S;14;67%;39%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;Showers;30;26;WSW;17;77%;93%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;9;Spotty showers;15;7;E;8;85%;79%;2

Dakar, Senegal;A heavy a.m. shower;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;WNW;19;81%;14%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;25;SSE;16;62%;36%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A passing shower;31;22;A little a.m. rain;30;21;SE;17;85%;76%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with some sun;36;26;Mostly sunny;36;26;ESE;8;62%;5%;8

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;30;9;Sunny and beautiful;28;13;S;11;29%;6%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;16;73%;73%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds, warm;37;19;Partly sunny;33;21;SSE;9;56%;43%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;12;Rain at times;17;7;WNW;20;92%;92%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;31;14;Abundant sunshine;31;14;NNE;9;24%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;ENE;13;78%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower;35;26;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;SSE;11;80%;71%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;Partly sunny;29;14;ENE;13;37%;10%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ENE;9;72%;65%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;11;5;A passing shower;12;7;SE;11;80%;66%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;SSE;8;76%;72%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;ESE;10;75%;64%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;ENE;27;56%;80%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;22;W;11;69%;65%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;N;14;37%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;30;20;Sunshine and hot;35;22;WSW;9;47%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;23;A shower;34;23;NE;10;62%;66%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;36;29;Sunny and nice;34;28;N;14;60%;1%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;26;13;Mostly sunny;28;13;N;10;34%;7%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;35;10;Sunny and nice;30;9;NW;6;14%;1%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;SW;8;47%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;18;ESE;7;77%;77%;2

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;38;27;Turning sunny;37;28;SSE;15;42%;44%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;20;14;NE;16;65%;72%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;NE;8;60%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy, nice;32;23;A shower or t-storm;33;23;WSW;10;55%;66%;7

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SSE;14;75%;74%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WNW;6;78%;66%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;1;Partly sunny, mild;16;3;NNE;11;56%;44%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;SW;16;75%;66%;10

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;16;76%;19%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;24;15;Periods of sun;25;15;NNW;13;66%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;16;9;Partly sunny;18;12;SSW;17;71%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Clouds to sun;25;18;S;10;59%;27%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;SW;12;71%;38%;12

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Sunny and nice;28;16;NW;8;30%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;28;A morning shower;31;27;W;17;70%;51%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;32;25;Mostly cloudy;33;26;NNE;9;64%;44%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;10;73%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with some sun;14;6;Partly sunny, warmer;19;12;N;16;56%;8%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;8;50%;64%;10

Miami, United States;A shower or two;32;26;A stray shower;32;26;E;11;68%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;16;9;Showers and t-storms;14;10;ENE;11;78%;84%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning sunny;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;S;16;71%;69%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;21;16;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;S;13;62%;81%;6

Montreal, Canada;Fog this morning;26;17;Mostly cloudy, warm;25;14;NNE;9;72%;4%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;14;8;Turning cloudy;17;10;ENE;8;66%;32%;3

Mumbai, India;Afternoon downpours;32;26;Heavy rain;30;26;WNW;14;84%;91%;2

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;27;14;A shower or two;24;14;ESE;13;66%;84%;12

New York, United States;Rain and wind;24;19;Clearing;27;20;N;24;67%;7%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and less humid;33;21;Sunny and very warm;34;21;W;14;50%;1%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;11;5;Overcast;11;6;S;16;77%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thickening clouds;28;21;Variable cloudiness;27;18;WNW;13;59%;19%;5

Oslo, Norway;A shower or two;15;6;Periods of sun;11;6;E;9;78%;78%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;A stray shower;26;13;N;10;74%;42%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, downpours;28;25;A few showers;29;26;SE;18;74%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;6;83%;81%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;10;70%;70%;12

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;16;5;Clouds and sun;18;8;SSE;8;63%;18%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;22;15;Some sun, a shower;21;17;NW;16;62%;85%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;WSW;7;74%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;32;25;Nice with some sun;32;25;SSE;16;70%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;NE;9;54%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;16;7;Spotty showers;15;6;NW;12;64%;69%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;9;Sunny, not as warm;23;11;W;9;61%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Sun and clouds, nice;24;11;A shower in spots;23;12;N;17;40%;63%;15

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Partly sunny;24;16;SW;10;71%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A shower or two;27;23;SE;17;72%;78%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;7;Rain;10;8;SSE;19;76%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;15;8;Spotty showers;17;9;SSE;10;75%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;20;Sunny;28;19;ENE;12;60%;2%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;42;24;Sunny and very warm;41;25;ESE;11;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;21;10;Partial sunshine;21;8;NNE;15;57%;5%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;12;8;Partly sunny;14;8;SSE;10;73%;44%;2

San Francisco, United States;Lots of sun, nice;22;16;Clouds and sun;20;14;WNW;20;70%;27%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ESE;8;79%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Rain and wind;31;26;Hurricane conditions;28;27;SE;103;83%;99%;1

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;23;19;Showers and t-storms;23;19;WNW;5;94%;82%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;28;12;Nice with some sun;28;13;NE;12;21%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;A little rain;16;6;Clouds and sun;19;7;SW;7;65%;13%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;21;68%;77%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;NNW;8;64%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;16;10;Rain tapering off;15;10;SSW;9;75%;78%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;29;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;NW;8;50%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;21;Heavy afternoon rain;22;21;NE;16;83%;96%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;29;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;12;76%;80%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny;32;11;A shower or t-storm;27;10;WNW;9;49%;85%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hurricane conditions;29;25;Hurricane Maria;29;25;SE;65;82%;86%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;5;Spotty showers;12;8;NE;11;68%;76%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;24;10;Partly sunny;20;11;NNW;14;52%;7%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun, warm;35;26;Very hot;36;27;ESE;11;56%;30%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;12;8;A brief shower;14;8;SSE;9;76%;66%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;32;15;SSE;12;26%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;ENE;10;36%;8%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;30;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;SSE;9;12%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;31;23;A morning shower;29;22;ESE;11;54%;42%;7

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;27;17;Showers and t-storms;23;15;ESE;9;72%;88%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Variable cloudiness;27;20;SW;14;71%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;23;18;Mostly sunny, humid;24;17;NNE;9;85%;27%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;Not as warm;27;21;NE;17;60%;13%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;16;W;25;41%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, nice and warm;21;4;Sunshine, pleasant;22;3;NW;11;31%;60%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;15;8;Rain ending;16;9;ESE;8;64%;85%;3

Vienna, Austria;Rain, heavy at times;14;10;Times of rain;13;10;NW;21;78%;92%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;SE;7;70%;74%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;16;8;Spotty showers;15;9;E;10;74%;69%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partial sunshine;18;10;Showers and t-storms;13;10;N;13;93%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;11;9;An afternoon shower;14;9;NE;8;77%;76%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;Spotty showers;32;25;WSW;9;80%;73%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;NE;5;26%;1%;5

