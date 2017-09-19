Taiwanese woman places mahjong set at burial site so deceased family members can continue playing games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taiwanese woman has placed a mahjong set at a tree burial site for three deceased family members in the hopes that they could continue playing the Chinese game and have good times in another world, according to a natural burial park staffer in central Taiwan.



The burial spot looks very different from other graves in the natural burial park as there is a set of mahjong encircling the spot, while others only have plants on them. The natural burial park is located within the fifth public cemetery of Puxin Township, Changhua County.

A park staffer surnamed Chu said they usually call those buried in the park "tenants" and their burial spots their "homes."

The home decorated with the mahjong set has three tenants, who were parents and brother of a woman surnamed Hu, Chu said, adding that the woman moved her three deceased family members from other cemeteries in Hemei Township to the natural burial park in Puxin. Hu’s brother and parents had a close relationship when they were alive and often played mahjong together, and therefore she bought a set of mahjong to decorate the home, hoping they could still have great times playing the game together in another world, according to Chu.



Puxin Township Mayor Chang Cheng-yu (張乘瑜) said the natural burial park in the fifth cemetery is the only such park in the county and it adopts a park-like open space design to break people’s stereotypes of what a graveyard is.