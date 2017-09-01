Taiwanese man wins NT$25 million at South Korean casino

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man from Taiwan won a record NT$25 million (966 million won) in a lottery at a casino on the South Korean island of Jeju, reports said Tuesday.

Four casinos across the country have organized the Paradise Mega Jackpot, and the most recent prize was the highest issued so far this year, reports said.

The Taiwanese man was not named, but he was referred to as “C,” aged 31, and reports said he had won the sum in the early hours of Tuesday.

The main prize in the jackpot was only awarded twice before this year, the equivalent of about NT$15 million on May 14 and NT$14.4 million on May 29, according to a report in the Apple Daily.

The Paradise Group said the average jackpot prize in South Korea amounted to 100 million won (NT$2.6 million) and was difficult to win.

Jeju is an island south of South Korea which is often compared to Hawaii or Okinawa as a tropical destination with a colorful culture, sandy beaches and a holiday atmosphere.