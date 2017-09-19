France choose Lille hard court for Davis Cup final v Belgium

PARIS (AP) — France is going back to Lille for the Davis Cup final against Belgium in November.

The French Tennis Federation announced the decision on Tuesday.

France played in Lille at Stade Pierre Mauroy at the weekend, beating Serbia 3-1 to reach the final. That semifinal was on clay; the French will lay a hard court for the final from Nov. 24-26.

Stade Pierre Mauroy set a semifinal attendance record for a day and a tie. More than 18,000 spectators attended on Sunday, and almost 48,000 over the three days.

The stadium seats 27,500 and the roof will be closed for the final.

France lost to Switzerland in the 2014 final in the stadium. It seeks its first Davis Cup title since 2001.

Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, seeks its first title.