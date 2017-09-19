Zhejiang University recognizes popular online article as academic journal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Zhejiang University of China recognizes articles published on several Internet media platforms with huge popularity to be viewed equally as academic journals, as stated in the university's new regulation.

Zhejiang University announced that articles published on certain China official media, mainstream websites, searching engines and social media sites such as Weibo and Weixin, and received huge popularity could be viewed as released on the Chinese authoritative academic journals, according to the university's official Weixin account.

Besides, articles, published on official media including China Daily and Global Times as well as mainstream searching engines like Sina(新浪) and Sohu(搜狐), that are extensively spreading, could be considered as published on First-class academic journal or Core journal in China, the new regulation suggested.

As for the requirement of popularity, "huge popularity" means that the article is published on at least 10 major media, Internet platforms or websites, while articles transmitted through Weixin should be viewed more than 100 thousand times, stated the regulation.

Supporters said that some Internet articles are more influential than some Core journals when academic writings are out-of-date in Internet age.

However, a large amount of criticism focused on the academic value and results being diminished as click rate could be bought, while the academic works might develop into the direction of entertainment and recreation.

Also, some critics suspected the new regulation is drawing opinions of university's professors closer to the China Communists, the report said.

The chairman of Propagation Department of Zhejiang University stated that the new regulation aimed to encourage students and fellows to promote correct opinions and positive Internet environment, reported the People's Daily.