Rights groups critical of Myanmar leader's Rohingya speech

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Mya
A supporter holds the portrait of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar national flag as he watches live broadcasting of a televised
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi cheer and dance as they wait to watch live broadcasting of a televised speech to the nation
Supporters of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attempt to get portraits of their leader as they gather to watch live broadcasting of her te
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Mya
Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam gather for a march towards Myanmar Embassy to protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, in Dhaka
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to collect food items distributed by aid agencies near Balukha
A passenger rides a bus displaying portrait of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, in Yangon, Myanmar. The country's
Supporters holding the portraits of Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi watch live broadcasting of a televised speech to the nation by her Tue
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Rights groups are critical of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's defense of her country's conduct in violence that has driven out more than 400,000 Rohingya Muslims, but some observers are glad that she invited diplomats to travel to northern Rakhine state to see for themselves.
Suu Kyi said Tuesday that most Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that "more than 50 percent of their villages were intact."
She says the government is working to restore normalcy. Rohingya, however, blame government forces for driving them out.
Amnesty International regional director James Gomez accused Suu Kyi of "a mix of untruths and victim-blaming."
But Andrew Kirkwood of the United Nations' Office for Project services said it was positive that Suu Kyi welcomed the international community to parts of northern Rakhine.