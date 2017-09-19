BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ROHINGYA-WIPED OFF THE MAP — For generations, Rohingya Muslims have called Myanmar home. Now, in what appears to be a systematic purge, the minority ethnic group is, quite literally, being wiped off the map. After a series of attacks by Muslim militants last month, security forces and allied mobs retaliated by burning down thousands of Rohingya homes. Rights groups are documenting the losses. By Robin McDowell. Sent 980 words, photos.

MYANMAR-ATTACKS — After a mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims sparked allegations of ethnic cleansing, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said her country does not fear international scrutiny. She told the world that even with an estimated 412,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh in less than a month as their villages burned and hundreds were killed, the "great majority" of Muslims within the conflict zone stayed and that "more than 50 percent of their villages were intact." By Robin McDowell. Sent 500 words, photos. With MYANMAR-ATTACKS-THE LATEST.

UNITED NATIONS-GENERAL ASSEMBLY — President Donald Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual U.N. meeting, but it's the tough global challenges from the nuclear threat in North Korea and the plight of Myanmar's minority Muslims to the spread of terrorism and the impact of climate change that will dominate discussions. By Edith M. Lederer. SENT: 560 words, photos.

TRUMP — Trump makes his debut address to the U.N. General Assembly, and he is poised to argue that individual nations should act in their own self-interest yet rally together when faced with a common threat like North Korea. By Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 920 words, photos, video. Developing from 1530 GMT speech. With AMERICA SECOND — Traditions mean Trump must wait his turn at U.N.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — Japan is moving a mobile missile-defense system on the northern island of Hokkaido to a base near recent North Korean missile flyover routes. Sent 130 words.

NEW ZEALAND-FLIGHT DELAYS — New Zealand's lawmakers and public employees were told to cancel all nonessential flights to and from Auckland as a fuel shortage at the nation's largest airport continued to disrupt the travel plans of thousands of people. By Nick Perry. Sent 480 words, photo.

CHINA-FOREIGN BUSINESS — A business group urged China to carry out promises to open its economy and warned inaction might fuel a backlash against free trade amid mounting U.S. and European criticism. By Joe McDonald. Sent 480 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed, as investors awaited comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve, and Japan's benchmark rose on optimism over a weak yen and a record finish on Wall Street. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 380 words, photos.

