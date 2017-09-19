Bus service to Taiwan’s longest sightseeing suspension bridge to coincide with bridge opening on Sep. 23

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s longest sightseeing suspension bridge, the Taiping suspension bridge (太平雲梯), will be open to visitors on September 23 as scheduled, and public bus service will be provided for people taking public transportation as charter bus traffic is to be banned on the mountain highway to the bridge, according to Chiayi County Bus Service Administration.



Situated at an altitude of 1,000 meters above sea level, the bridge is 281 meters long and offers views of the Jianan Plain, the Taiwan Strait, Meishan Township, Chiayi County where the bridge is located, and the surrounding hills. A ceremony to inaugurate the bridge will be held in the morning of Sep. 23 and the bridge will begin to accept visitors from 1:30 p.m.

The county bus service administration said a new bus route from Meishan to Taiping will begin to operate on Sep. 23 in conjunction with the opening of the suspension bridge, beginning from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a bus every 20 minutes during peak hours and a bus every 30 to 40 minutes during off hours.

Visitors can take Bus 7304, 7315 and 7323 at the Chiayi railway station to Meisan for transferring to a bus to Taiping, according to the bus service administration.

When getting off a Meishan-Taiping route bus, the driver will hand each passenger a proof of taking the bus as visitors who come by bus are eligible for a 20% bridge ticket discount, according to the bus service administration.

The bridge ticket prices are NT$100 (US$3.2) for adults, NT$80 for students and people who come by bus, NT$50 for children and people over 65 years old, and NT$30 for Chiayi citizens.

Advance booking and payment for admission to the bridge is required as onsite ticketing is not available. For ticket booking, please visit this website (Chinese).