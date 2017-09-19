Photo of the day: Little girls in red haunt Presidential Office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the spirit of Ghost Month, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen posted photos of two little girls dressed as the principal character from the Taiwanese horror film "The Tag-Along 2" (紅衣小女孩2) who visited the Presidential Office today.

Tsai praised the film for being the first in Taiwan this year to break the NT$100 million (US$3,300,000) mark, a record for horror films in the country, saying "This proves that Taiwan style horror films, are also very competitive." Tsai lamented that she has not had many opportunities to watch films since becoming president, but she will be sure to watch it when it comes out on MOD (Multimedia on Demand).

Tsai added that she is looking forward to "The Tag-Along" becoming as big of an international sensation as the character Sadako from the "Ring" series of Japanese horror films.



(Tsai Ing-wen Facebook page)

Directed by Cheng Wei-hao (程偉豪) and produced by Hank Tseng (曾漢賢), the series of films are inspired by a blood-curdling video which was taped in 1998 by a family that went hiking in the mountains around Taichung to document their trip. After they returned home to watch the footage, they noticed the image of what appeared to be a nefarious-looking little girl in a red outfit following them as they hiked along a mountain trail.

The family was further horrified as they found a male family member, who passed away suddenly from a heart attack shortly after the hiking trip, appearing in the footage with fangs in his mouth, leading the family to send the clip to the then-paranormal reality TV show to call for expert help. In later years, several other people claimed they spotted the little girl in red roaming in the mountains, and the mystery of the identity of this girl and the cause of this phenomenon has remained unsolved until today.



Original 1998 creepy video:

Trailer for "The Tag-Along 2."