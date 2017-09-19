Common Core used widely, despite continuing debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Most of the states that first endorsed the Common Core academic standards are still using them in some form. That's despite continued debate over whether they are improving student performance in reading and math.

Of the states that opted in after the standards were introduced in 2010 — that's 45 of them plus the District of Columbia — only eight have moved to repeal the standards. That's from the research and consulting firm Abt.

In Oklahoma, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a bill repealing the standards in 2014 shortly after defending them in a speech. She said Common Core had become too divisive to do any good.

Twenty-one other states have or are making revisions — mostly minor ones — to the guidelines.