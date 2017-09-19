AP PHOTOS: Haitians bound for US settle in Mexico

In this June 6, 2017 photo, Abelson Etienne removes the top to a pot of rice on a stove in his apartment in Tijuana, Mexico. Etienne dreams of medical
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of Haitians have settled in Mexico's northwest corner after the United States abruptly closed its doors.
Haitians left Brazil last year on perilous journeys to San Diego, where U.S authorities allowed them in on humanitarian grounds. Then President Barack Obama shifted course and started deporting them.
Haitians who reached America's doorstep faced near-certain deportation to their impoverished homeland if they crossed. They decided to call Mexico home.
In Tijuana, Haitians wait tables at restaurants and fill factory jobs. Haitian restaurants serve dishes with mangoes and mashed plantains.
The Mexican government is giving them one-year, renewable visas. A car-wash manager who employs Haitians says they are living the Mexican dream.