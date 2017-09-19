Rohingya Muslims being wiped off Myanmar's map

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 file photo, flames engulf a house in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. Security forces and allied mobs
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo, smoke rises from a burned house in Gawdu Zara village, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar. In retaliation for a
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017, file photo, a Myanmar police officer stands watch as journalists arrive in the village of Shwe Zar, a suburb of Maungdaw
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, Abdul Kareem, a Rohingya Muslim man, carries his mother, Alima Khatoon, to a refugee camp after crossing ov
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2017 file photo, a Rohingya man carries two children to shore in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh, after they arrived on a boat fr
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to collect sanitary pro
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, smoke and flames in Myanmar are visible from the Bangladeshi side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Teknaf ar
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya man holds the body of a two-day-old baby before his burial in the cemetery of Kutupalong
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a televised speech to the nation at the Myanmar International Convention Center in Naypyitaw, Mya
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Rohingya Muslims are quite literally being wiped off the map in Myanmar.
After attacks by Muslim militants last month, thousands of homes were burned in Rohingya enclaves of the predominantly Buddhist nation.
More than 500,000 people — roughly half their population — fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the past year, most in the last three weeks. And they are still leaving.
The Rohingya's plight has been decried as ethnic cleansing. And despite assurances Tuesday by Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, few believe they will ever be welcomed back.
The Arakan Project, which works to improve conditions for the ethnic minority, is documenting attacks on three Rohingya townships.
Satellite imagery released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday shows swaths of scorched landscape and the near-total destruction of 214 villages.