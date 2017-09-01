Zika virus patient leaves Taiwan for Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A man from the Philippines who was diagnosed with the Zika virus upon his arrival in Taiwan last week returned home on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control (疾病管制署) said.

The virus is mostly borne by mosquitoes, but can also be sexually transmitted and can cause the birth defect microcephaly.

A 27-year-old man from Manila arrived in the company of three friends at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on September 16 when equipment at customs showed he had a fever, the CDC said.

He was intercepted and subsequent tests showed he had contracted the Zika virus, making him the fourth case of imported Zika in Taiwan this year and the first one from the Philippines, according to the CDC.

The man’s situation improved rapidly though, and by early Tuesday morning, he was allowed to board a flight back to the Philippines, officials said. None of his three friends showed any symptoms of the virus.

The three other cases of imported Zika recorded in Taiwan this year were two infections which occurred in Vietnam and one in Angola, the CDC said. The island has a Zika virus alert in effect for 53 countries including most of Southeast Asia, as most of the 17 imported cases over the past two years originate from that region, according to a report in the Chinese-language Apple Daily.