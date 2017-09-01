Taiwan denies satellite useless due to photo problems

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The authorities denied media reports Tuesday that Taiwan’s Formosat-5 satellite (福衛五號) had in effect become useless due to the poor quality of the pictures it had taken.

The satellite is the first to be completely built by Taiwan, and was successfully launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California last August 24 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

However, a batch of pictures sent back on September 8 showed blurred and shiny patches, throwing doubt on the effectiveness of the photography from the satellite.

Media reports claimed that Formosat-5 had in effect become useless, but the National Space Organization (太空中心) dismissed the claim as exaggerated, saying the majority of images was decipherable and the problem could be resolved by making corrections to the focal length of the photography system on board, which might take two to three months.

Officials said they would try three methods to make the problem go away, including adapting temperatures inside the satellite. In addition, they would compare the new batch of pictures with those taken by Formosat-2 and use software which would present the precise situation.

The authorities denied the problems were linked to the CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductors) image sensor technology.