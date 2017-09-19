Hischier scores as Devils beat Capitals in preseason opener

NEWARK, New Jersey (AP) — Nico Hischier scored in his preseason debut, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Monday night.

Hischier, the first overall pick in this year's NHL draft, made it 4-1 with a steal and a slick backhander at 15:46 of the third period. Mirco Mueller, Stefan Noesen and Kyle Palmieri scored in the second period for New Jersey.

Nathan Walker scored for Washington in the first.

RANGERS 1, ISLANDERS 0, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Neal Pionk scored 2:31 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to the win.

Rangers goaltenders Ondrej Pavelec and Brandon Halverson combined for 17 saves. Pavelec made 10 stops in the first two periods.

Islanders starter Jaroslav Halak made 22 saves in the first two periods, while Eamon McAdam made 19 stops on 20 shots in the third and overtime.

HURRICANES 3, SABRES 2, OT

BUFFALO, New York (AP) — Derek Ryan scored twice for Carolina, including the game-winner 2:19 into overtime.

Josh Jooris also scored for the Hurricanes, who received 14 saves from Alex Nedeljkovic in the third period and overtime. Starter Jeremy Smith made 19 saves on 21 shots in the first two periods.

Seth Griffith and Jake McCabe scored for the Sabres. Robin Lehner made 14 saves on 16 shots in two periods.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored twice to lead the Ottawa Senators to the preseason win.

Mark Stone, Tyler Randell, Gabriel Gagne, Cody Ceci also scored for Ottawa. Craig Anderson looked solid playing the first half of the game, allowing one goal on 16 shots.

Auston Matthews and William Nylander scored for the Leafs.

Highly touted Senators prospect Colin White left the game holding his left arm after blocking a Calle Rosen shot late in the third.

BRUINS 3, CANADIENS 2

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec (AP) — Tim Schaller's short-handed goal in the second period lifted Boston to a comeback victory over Montreal.

The Canadiens took a two-goal lead through Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Gregoire before the Bruins stormed back with goals from Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Schaler — all in the second period.

WILD 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan Malone had the lone goal in the shootout to lift Minnesota. Charlie Coyle and Zack Mitchell scored in regulation for Minnesota.

Mathieu Perreault and Patrik Laine had power-play goals for the Jets.

The 37-year-old Malone, who retired almost two years ago, is attempting to return to pro hockey. His low shot beat Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 2

EDMONTON, Aberta (AP) — Mark Letestu scored a pair of goals as Edmonton defeated Calgary in a split-squad pre-season game.

Patrick Maroon, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan Strome also scored for the Oilers, who dressed the more experienced of the two teams. Matt Bartkowski and Hunter Shinkaruk replied with goals for the Flames.

OILERS 5, FLAMES 4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Drake Caggiula scored two goals to lead Edmonton over Calgary in this split-squad game.

Sean Monahan put the home team in front with the first shot of the game, but Edmonton reeled off the next four goals. Caggiula started the spree on a deflection at 5:24 of the first, then added a power-play goal at 6:12 of the second to give the Oilers a 4-1 lead.

Yohann Auvitu, Jujhar Khaira and 2017 first-round pick Kailer Yamamoto also scored for Edmonton.

Dougie Hamilton, TJ Brodie and Mark Jankowski had the other Calgary goals.