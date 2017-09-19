BC-BBO--MLB Wild Card Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|72
|.520
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|1½
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|4
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5)
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5)
Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12)
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Arizona
|87
|64
|.576
|—
|Colorado
|82
|68
|.547
|—
|Milwaukee
|80
|70
|.533
|2
|Monday's Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 4, Arizona 2
|Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8)
Arizona (Godley 8-7) at San Diego (Wood 3-6)
Colorado (Marquez 10-7) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-8)
___