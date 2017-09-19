  1. Home
BC-BBO--MLB Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 13:51
BC-BBO--MLB Wild Card Glance,0132 Wild Card Glance

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
New York 83 67 .553
Minnesota 78 72 .520
Los Angeles 76 73 .510
Seattle 74 76 .493 4
Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5)

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5)

Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12)

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Arizona 87 64 .576
Colorado 82 68 .547
Milwaukee 80 70 .533 2
Monday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8)

Arizona (Godley 8-7) at San Diego (Wood 3-6)

Colorado (Marquez 10-7) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-8)

___