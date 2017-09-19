  1. Home
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 13:38
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0407 Monday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 000 010 000—1 4 2
New York 100 001 00x—2 8 1

Er.Santana, Hildenberger (6), Rogers (7), Duffey (8) and J.Castro, Gimenez; Garcia, Robertson (6), Betances (8), A.Chapman (8) and Sanchez. W_Robertson 9-2. L_Er.Santana 15-8. Sv_A.Chapman (19). HRs_New York, Judge.

___

Oakland 104 200 010—8 14 0
Detroit 000 020 100—3 9 1

R.Alcantara, S.Castro (4), Hendriks (5), Casilla (7), Hatcher (8), Treinen (9) and Maxwell; Farmer, Lewicki (3), V.Alcantara (6), Ferrell (8), Jimenez (8), Labourt (9) and McCann. W_Hendriks 4-2. L_Farmer 4-4. HRs_Oakland, Olson. Detroit, Kinsler.

___

Boston 000 160 100 02—10 12 2
Baltimore 131 120 000 00— 8 11 0
(11 innings)

Fister, Hembree (3), Abad (5), Workman (5), Scott (7), J.Kelly (7), Reed (8), Kimbrel (9), M.Barnes (10), C.Smith (11) and Leon, Swihart; Bundy, Bleier (5), Givens (5), Hart (6), O'Day (7), Brach (8), Britton (9), M.Castro (10), Yacabonis (11) and Castillo. W_M.Barnes 7-3. L_M.Castro 3-2. Sv_C.Smith (1). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts. Baltimore, Alvarez.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 200 000 001—3 5 0
Philadelphia 000 004 00x—4 4 0

Kershaw, Avilan (7), Cingrani (8) and A.Barnes; Pivetta, Siegrist (7), Arano (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 6-10. L_Kershaw 17-4. Sv_Neris (22). HRs_Los Angeles, Granderson, Turner, Taylor. Philadelphia, Altherr.

___

Milwaukee 000 101 010—3 10 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 8 0

Suter, Jeffress (6), Hader (6), Swarzak (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina; Taillon, Schugel (6), Ed.Santana (7), Kontos (8), Barbato (9) and Diaz. W_Suter 3-2. L_Taillon 7-7. Sv_Knebel (36). HRs_Milwaukee, Braun.

___

New York 000 100 000— 1 8 1
Miami 101 370 10x—13 19 1

Harvey, Milone (5), Robles (5), Goeddel (5), Flexen (6), Rhame (7), Callahan (8) and d'Arnaud, Nido; Straily, McGowan (6), Worley (7) and Telis. W_Straily 10-9. L_Harvey 5-6. Sv_Worley (1). HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Stanton.

___

Arizona 002 000 000—2 5 1
San Diego 310 000 00x—4 4 0

Corbin, Hoover (6), Sherfy (7), Hernandez (8) and Herrmann; Perdomo, Stammen (6), Baumann (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Perdomo 8-10. L_Corbin 14-13. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hedges, Renfroe.