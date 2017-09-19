BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|2
|New York
|100
|001
|00x—2
|8
|1
Er.Santana, Hildenberger (6), Rogers (7), Duffey (8) and J.Castro, Gimenez; Garcia, Robertson (6), Betances (8), A.Chapman (8) and Sanchez. W_Robertson 9-2. L_Er.Santana 15-8. Sv_A.Chapman (19). HRs_New York, Judge.
___
|Oakland
|104
|200
|010—8
|14
|0
|Detroit
|000
|020
|100—3
|9
|1
R.Alcantara, S.Castro (4), Hendriks (5), Casilla (7), Hatcher (8), Treinen (9) and Maxwell; Farmer, Lewicki (3), V.Alcantara (6), Ferrell (8), Jimenez (8), Labourt (9) and McCann. W_Hendriks 4-2. L_Farmer 4-4. HRs_Oakland, Olson. Detroit, Kinsler.
___
|Boston
|000
|160
|100
|02—10
|12
|2
|Baltimore
|131
|120
|000
|00—
|8
|11
|0
Fister, Hembree (3), Abad (5), Workman (5), Scott (7), J.Kelly (7), Reed (8), Kimbrel (9), M.Barnes (10), C.Smith (11) and Leon, Swihart; Bundy, Bleier (5), Givens (5), Hart (6), O'Day (7), Brach (8), Britton (9), M.Castro (10), Yacabonis (11) and Castillo. W_M.Barnes 7-3. L_M.Castro 3-2. Sv_C.Smith (1). HRs_Boston, Bogaerts. Baltimore, Alvarez.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|200
|000
|001—3
|5
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|004
|00x—4
|4
|0
Kershaw, Avilan (7), Cingrani (8) and A.Barnes; Pivetta, Siegrist (7), Arano (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Pivetta 6-10. L_Kershaw 17-4. Sv_Neris (22). HRs_Los Angeles, Granderson, Turner, Taylor. Philadelphia, Altherr.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|010—3
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
Suter, Jeffress (6), Hader (6), Swarzak (8), Knebel (9) and Vogt, Pina; Taillon, Schugel (6), Ed.Santana (7), Kontos (8), Barbato (9) and Diaz. W_Suter 3-2. L_Taillon 7-7. Sv_Knebel (36). HRs_Milwaukee, Braun.
___
|New York
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|8
|1
|Miami
|101
|370
|10x—13
|19
|1
Harvey, Milone (5), Robles (5), Goeddel (5), Flexen (6), Rhame (7), Callahan (8) and d'Arnaud, Nido; Straily, McGowan (6), Worley (7) and Telis. W_Straily 10-9. L_Harvey 5-6. Sv_Worley (1). HRs_Miami, Ozuna, Stanton.
___
|Arizona
|002
|000
|000—2
|5
|1
|San Diego
|310
|000
|00x—4
|4
|0
Corbin, Hoover (6), Sherfy (7), Hernandez (8) and Herrmann; Perdomo, Stammen (6), Baumann (7), Yates (8), Hand (9) and Hedges. W_Perdomo 8-10. L_Corbin 14-13. Sv_Hand (19). HRs_San Diego, Hedges, Renfroe.