BC-BBN--NL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 13:27
BC-BBN--NL Standings,0212 National League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Washington 90 59 .604
Miami 70 80 .467 20½
Atlanta 67 81 .453 22½
New York 65 85 .433 25½
Philadelphia 59 91 .393 31½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 83 66 .557
Milwaukee 80 70 .533
St. Louis 77 72 .517 6
Pittsburgh 68 83 .450 16
Cincinnati 66 84 .440 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 96 54 .640
Arizona 87 64 .576
Colorado 82 68 .547 14
San Diego 67 83 .447 29
San Francisco 58 93 .384 38½

z-clinched playoff berth

x-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 13, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 4, Arizona 2

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Darvish 9-12) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-10)

Milwaukee (Anderson 10-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 6-8)

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Archer 9-10)

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 6-5) at Miami (Despaigne 0-3)

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Cincinnati (Stephens 2-0)

Washington (Scherzer 14-6) at Atlanta (Gohara 1-1)

Arizona (Godley 8-7) at San Diego (Wood 3-6)

Colorado (Marquez 10-7) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-8)