BC-HKN--NHL Preseason Glance

|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ottawa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|2
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Detroit
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Montreal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|New Jersey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nashville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dallas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Edmonton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Vegas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|4
|Vancouver
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|8
|12
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Anaheim
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Calgary
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|10
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2, OT
Vegas 9, Vancouver 4
|Monday's Games
New Jersey 4, Washington 1
Carolina 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Boston 3, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, OT
Ottawa 6, Toronto 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, SO
Edmonton 5, Calgary 2
Los Angeles at Arizona, ccd.
|Tuesday's Games
Florida at Nashville
Chicago at Columbus
Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Detroit at Boston
Carolina at Tampa Bay
Ottawa at Toronto
St. Louis at Dallas
Vegas at Colorado
Anaheim at San Jose