Taiwanese American takes Emmy for 'Bob's Burgers'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwanese American actor, producer and writer Kelvin Yu (游朝敏) took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Writing for an Animated TV/Broadcast Production for the show "Bob's Burgers," and his parents hope that he can use his talents to produce a film that introduces Taiwan to the world, reported UDN.

The win was the second Emmy taken by "Bob's Burgers," a Fox TV animated show which has been on the air since 2011, and will begin its eight season in October. Yu's role in the show is producer and screenwriter. This was Yu's first Emmy after

Yu, who grew up in Los Angeles, plays a familiar role as a son of Taiwanese immigrants in the Emmy-winning web TV series "Master of None."

In an interview with CNA, Yu's mother Lin Ling-juan (林玲娟) said that from an early age Yu had an extraordinary talent for acting and always love to create his own plays for fun.

Yu first began acting at the age of 13 in theatre, and he first gained fame for his role as Freddy Gong in the WB series "Popular," before later getting credited parts in "Frasier," "ER," "Without a Trace," "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "CSI Miami," and "Bones."

His older brother Charles Yu (游朝凱) is also an accomplished writer of both novels and well as TV shows such "Westworld."

Yu's father, who is an engineering professor, opposed his son's pursuit of the arts. He disapproved of Kelvin's choice to major in Film, Theatre, and Television at UCLA, but in the end he respected his choice. the elder Yu said to CNA, "What can I do? This is America."



(CNA image)