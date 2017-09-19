%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|142
|554
|103
|193
|.348
|AGarcia ChW
|124
|477
|67
|159
|.333
|Hosmer KC
|149
|560
|89
|181
|.323
|Reddick Hou
|129
|461
|76
|145
|.315
|JoRamirez Cle
|141
|545
|98
|171
|.314
|Mauer Min
|131
|487
|63
|149
|.306
|Abreu ChW
|145
|579
|91
|177
|.306
|Cain KC
|143
|542
|82
|164
|.303
|Andrus Tex
|145
|592
|96
|178
|.301
|Segura Sea
|119
|501
|78
|149
|.297
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 97; Judge, New York, 97; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Betts, Boston, 94.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 13-4; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9.