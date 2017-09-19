  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 12:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 142 554 103 193 .348
AGarcia ChW 124 477 67 159 .333
Hosmer KC 149 560 89 181 .323
Reddick Hou 129 461 76 145 .315
JoRamirez Cle 141 545 98 171 .314
Mauer Min 131 487 63 149 .306
Abreu ChW 145 579 91 177 .306
Cain KC 143 542 82 164 .303
Andrus Tex 145 592 96 178 .301
Segura Sea 119 501 78 149 .297
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 44; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Gallo, Texas, 38; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 36; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Cruz, Seattle, 33; 3 tied at 32.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 110; Schoop, Baltimore, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Abreu, Chicago, 97; Judge, New York, 97; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 94; Betts, Boston, 94.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 17-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 16-6; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-8; Keuchel, Houston, 13-4; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9.