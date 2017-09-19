BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|86
|64
|.573
|—
|New York
|83
|67
|.553
|3
|Tampa Bay
|73
|77
|.487
|13
|Baltimore
|73
|78
|.483
|13½
|Toronto
|70
|80
|.467
|16
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|93
|57
|.620
|—
|Minnesota
|78
|72
|.520
|15
|Kansas City
|73
|76
|.490
|19½
|Detroit
|62
|88
|.413
|31
|Chicago
|60
|89
|.403
|32½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|91
|58
|.611
|—
|Los Angeles
|76
|73
|.510
|15
|Seattle
|74
|76
|.493
|17½
|Texas
|73
|76
|.490
|18
|Oakland
|67
|83
|.447
|24½
x-clinched division
___
|Monday's Games
Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1
Oakland 8, Detroit 3
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10)
Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5)
Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8)
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6)
Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3)
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3)
Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5)
Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12)