BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 12:10
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0202 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 86 64 .573
New York 83 67 .553 3
Tampa Bay 73 77 .487 13
Baltimore 73 78 .483 13½
Toronto 70 80 .467 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 93 57 .620
Minnesota 78 72 .520 15
Kansas City 73 76 .490 19½
Detroit 62 88 .413 31
Chicago 60 89 .403 32½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Houston 91 58 .611
Los Angeles 76 73 .510 15
Seattle 74 76 .493 17½
Texas 73 76 .490 18
Oakland 67 83 .447 24½

x-clinched division

___

Monday's Games

Boston 10, Baltimore 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Pomeranz 16-5) at Baltimore (Gausman 11-10)

Minnesota (Berrios 12-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 11-5)

Kansas City (Kennedy 4-11) at Toronto (Stroman 11-8)

Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-6)

Oakland (Gossett 4-9) at Detroit (Bell 0-3)

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-2) at Houston (McCullers 7-3)

Cleveland (Clevinger 10-5) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 2-5)

Texas (Perez 12-11) at Seattle (Leake 10-12)