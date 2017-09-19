The Latest: Suu Kyi: Most Rohingya villages violence-free

Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam gather for a march towards Myanmar Embassy to protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, in Dhaka
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to collect food items distributed by aid agencies near Balukha
Rohingya Muslim women, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stretch their arms out to collect sanitary products distributed by aid agencies
A Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, carries fire wood towards his shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Mo
A Rohingya Muslim woman Sameeda Begum holds her daughter Zulakeha Banoo by the side of a road as she waits for her husband who got separated from them
A Rohingya Muslim girl, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, waits for her mother as she takes shelter under an umbrella after collecting fo
Rohingya Muslim children, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their parents who had gone to collect food distributed by aid agenci
A Rohingya Muslim family, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, take cover under a plastic sheet on a roadside during a rain storm near Baluk
A Bangladeshi man carries his belongings as as smoke rises from across the border in Myanmar, near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 1
A Rohingya Muslim woman, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stands with her son outside her shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh
Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait by the side of a road for news from family members about their new shelters near
Rohingya Muslim men, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, chat as they sit on roadside waiting for aid in Kutupalong refugee camp, Banglades
A Rohingya Muslim woman Lalmoti is carried to hospital by her son and grandson in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Banglad
A Rohingya Muslim, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, stands on a roadside waiting for food aid in Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh, Mon
A Bangladeshi policeman controls Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, during distribution of food aid near Balukhali refug
A Bangladeshi health worker administers vaccine to a Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, at Balukhali refugee camp, Ba
Bangladeshi paramedic, checks the height of Rohingya Muslim boy, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, before treating him at a health clinic
Supporters of the hardline Hefazat-e-Islam march towards Myanmar Embassy to protest against the persecution of Rohingya Muslims, in Dhaka, Bangladesh,
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar (AP) — The Latest on the violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state and the exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to Bangladesh (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is defending her country against international criticism over an exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims by saying most of their villages remain intact, and that it's important to understand why conflict did not break out everywhere.
The Nobel Peace laureate's global image has been damaged by violence since Rohingya insurgents attacked Myanmar security forces on Aug. 25. More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled their villages, many of which have been burned. The government has blamed the Rohingya themselves, but members of the persecuted minority have said soldiers and Buddhist mobs attacked them.
Suu Kyi told foreign diplomats gathered in Naypyitaw that "more than half" of Rohingya villages were not affected by the violence. She invited the diplomats with visit those villages so they could learn along with the government "why are they not at each other's throats in these particular areas."