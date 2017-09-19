Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Sept. 19 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Cabinet to submit five-day workweek rules plan to Legislature by end October; hopes for passage by year-end



@China Times: Weaker yen cutting prices for Japanese cars, boosting interest in Japanese property



@Liberty Times: Images transmitted by FormoSat-5 blurry, raising concerns over photographic functions



@Apple Daily: Man sexually assaults 10-year-old boy just 52 days after release from jail



@Economic Daily News: Wellington Koo: Taiwan stocks' P/E ratio fair



@Commercial Times: Tax reform, significant market gains expected to push securities firms' shares higher

