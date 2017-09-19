Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on September 19, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/09/19 09:00

Top headlines across Taiwan on September 19, 2017.

Taipei, Sept. 19 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cabinet to submit five-day workweek rules plan to Legislature by end October; hopes for passage by year-end

@China Times: Weaker yen cutting prices for Japanese cars, boosting interest in Japanese property

@Liberty Times: Images transmitted by FormoSat-5 blurry, raising concerns over photographic functions

@Apple Daily: Man sexually assaults 10-year-old boy just 52 days after release from jail

@Economic Daily News: Wellington Koo: Taiwan stocks' P/E ratio fair

@Commercial Times: Tax reform, significant market gains expected to push securities firms' shares higher
 
