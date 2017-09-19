Gas pedal on Chinese-made Chery breaks clean off during test drive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The accelerator pedal of a Chinese-made Chery Tiggo 2 snapped completely off before the driver was able to reach second gear during a test drive on the Russian car review YouTube channel Z Drive in August.

In a video uploaded on August 20, a Russian man introduces the new Chery Tiggo 2, which is part of the Chinese car company's plans to take Europe by storm. Though the video is entirely in Russian, it is quickly apparent what happened. Seconds after the man presses the accelerator pedal and tries to build up speed to reach second gear, everything comes to a screeching halt.

The man reaches under the dashboard and pulls out a thin accelerator pedal which has broken cleanly off. No translation is necessary after he lets out a long sigh as the realization sets in that the test has been cut abruptly short and thoughts turn on how to remove the lifeless lemon.



Broken accelerator pedal. (Z Drive YouTube channel)

Thankfully in this case, it was not the brake pedal which broke off, but given the flimsiness of the accelerator pedal, such scenario is equally possible.

Chinese car brands, traditionally notorious for their shoddy workmanship and inability to meet Western standards, are attempting to improve the quality of the vehicles as they try to break into the global market. Chery is trying to find a balance between low cost and acceptable quality. Obviously, the quality end of things is still a work in progress.