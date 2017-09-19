British nun presented with Taiwan National ID card

Taipei, Sept. 18 -- British nun Ellen Mary Elizabeth Mylod (麥蕾), who has taught in Taiwan for 44 years, received a Taiwanese ID card on Monday.



"It's hard to believe that I'm now a citizen of Taiwan," said Mylod, 84, who currently teaches at Wenzao Ursuline University of Languages in Kaohsiung.



In a ceremony held on the school campus, Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) presented Sister Mylod with the National ID card in recognition of her selfless devotion, praising her for helping to promote cultural exchange and influencing the lives of countless students, including Taiwanese film director Ma Yi-chung (馬宜中) and local folk singers Shih Pi-wu (施碧梧) and Tai Chao-mei (邰肇玫).





Although she might not look like a local, Mylod said she has long thought of herself as Taiwanese because she has lived here for more than 40 years and grown to love the place.



"Friends never took me as a stranger," she said while thanking the people of Taiwan for this special occasion.



Mylod, who was also interviewed prior to the ceremony on Monday, said the last four decades or so have passed so quickly, that it feels almost like yesterday when she learned the first words she picked up after arriving in Taiwan -- "I'm Taiwanese."



The nun said the last time she returned to the United Kingdom was about three or four years ago for knee surgery.



"I cherish every moment of my time in Taiwan," she explained.



Meanwhile at the ceremony, Chen also extended her gratitude to Mylod for her selfless dedication to education in Taiwan, saying Taiwan is grateful for her help and Kaohsiung is especially happy to have her as a resident.

