BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|9
|River Plate
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|2
|9
|Velez Sarsfield
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|0
|7
|Santa Fe
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Huracan
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Patronato Parana
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Belgrano
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|6
|Banfield
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6
|Colon
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|San Lorenzo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|Talleres
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|4
|Racing Club
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|4
|Independiente
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Newell's
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|Estudiantes
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|7
|4
|Atletico Tucuman
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|4
|San Martin
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|3
|Lanus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|3
|Chacarita Jrs
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Rosario Central
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Gimnasia
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|1
|Tigre
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Olimpo
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|Arsenal
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|0
|Temperley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Huracan 1, Newell's 0
|Friday, Sept. 15
Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Colon 0, Estudiantes 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 3
Argentinos Jrs 1, Belgrano 2
Newell's 2, Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Independiente 0, Lanus 1
|Sunday, Sept. 17
Talleres 0, Velez Sarsfield 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, Chacarita Jrs 1
Banfield 1, Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 4, Godoy Cruz 1
San Martin 1, River Plate 3
|Monday, Sept. 18
Gimnasia 1, Huracan 3
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Temperley vs. Rosario Central 0005 GMT
|Friday, Sept. 22
Belgrano vs. Tigre 2205 GMT
|Saturday, Sept. 23
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 0005 GMT
Huracan vs. Santa Fe 1705 GMT
Arsenal vs. Temperley 1705 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Talleres 1915 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Boca Juniors 2105 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Independiente 2305 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 24
Colon vs. Defensa y Justicia 1405 GMT
Olimpo vs. Gimnasia 1705 GMT
Rosario Central vs. Banfield 1905 GMT
River Plate vs. Argentinos Jrs 2105 GMT
Racing Club vs. San Martin 2305 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 25
Lanus vs. Newell's 2205 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 26
Estudiantes vs. San Lorenzo 0005 GMT