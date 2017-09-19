BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan 1, Newell's 0
|Friday's Match
Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 0, Estudiantes 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 3
Argentinos Jrs 1, Belgrano 2
Newell's 2, Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Independiente 0, Lanus 1
|Sunday's Matches
Talleres 0, Velez Sarsfield 0
Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Chacarita Juniors 1
Banfield 1, Racing Club 0
Boca Juniors 4, Godoy Cruz 1
San Martin 1, River Plate 3
|Monday's Match
Gimnasia 1, Huracan 3