BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 08:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 1, Newell's 0

Friday's Match

Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3

Saturday's Matches

Colon 0, Estudiantes 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 3

Argentinos Jrs 1, Belgrano 2

Newell's 2, Olimpo 0

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Independiente 0, Lanus 1

Sunday's Matches

Talleres 0, Velez Sarsfield 0

Atletico Tucuman 1, CA Chacarita Juniors 1

Banfield 1, Racing Club 0

Boca Juniors 4, Godoy Cruz 1

San Martin 1, River Plate 3

Monday's Match

Gimnasia 1, Huracan 3