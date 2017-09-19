Fast paper-based test for tuberculosis developed

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Scientists have developed a fast, paper-based test to diagnose tuberculosis that can be read with a smartphone, a technology that is increasingly available in emerging economies, according to a Press Trust of India report from Beijing. The research was published in the journal ACS Sensors.

Diagnosing tuberculosis (TB) early can allow patients to receive the medicine they need and also help prevent the disease from spreading.

However, in resource-limited areas, equipment requirements and long wait times for results are obstacles to diagnosis and treatment.

To tackle this problem, Chien-Fu Chen from National Taiwan University and colleagues have come up with a more practical diagnostic test that can be read with a smartphone.

The researchers combined gold nanoparticles with fluorescent single-stranded DNA sequences that bind to the genetic material of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacteria that cause TB.

These nanoparticles were then incorporated into a paper- based device. Adding even a minute amount of lab-derived, double-stranded DNA from M tuberculosis changed the color of the test spots within an hour.

A smartphone camera was used to analyse the color change to determine the bacterial concentration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in 2015, 1.4 million people died from TB, with most of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, researchers said.