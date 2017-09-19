WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

MADRID — Barcelona has to rejig its attack again. Just when Ousmane Dembele was getting used to his role as Neymar's replacement, the young forward is struck down by a thigh injury and out for four months. There are no stand-out options for replacing him. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 490 words, photos.

What to watch in the leading soccer competitions in Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday — SENT: 590 words, photos.

The Dallas Cowboys not only are the NFL's most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world. SENT: 230 words, photo.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — New York is coming off a weak showing on offense in Week 1 at Dallas. Detroit beat Arizona in its opener. By Tom Canavan. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Game starts at 0030 GMT.

— TEN--NO LINE JUDGES — Line judges? No need. ATP to test all-electronic line calls. SENT: 170 words.

— NFL CONCUSSIONS SETTLEMENT — Judge: NFL concussion victims hit with 'deceptive practices' By Michael Rubinkam. SENT: 450 words.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Espanyol beats Celta Vigo 2-1 to snap winless streak. SENT: 200 words.

— CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA-ISRAEL — Giro start in Israel to go from Jerusalem to Red Sea. By Aron Heller. SENT: 540 words, photos.

