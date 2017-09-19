Venezuela opposition blames Maduro for councilman's death

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's opposition is blaming the government of President Nicolas Maduro for the death of a city councilman who they say suffered a stroke while in detention.

Leaders of the First Justice party say Carlos Garcia died Sunday after suffering a stroke in August.

The opposition councilman from southern Venezuela was arrested last December and was being held by officers of the Sebin intelligence agency.

Opposition lawmaker Tomas Guanipa said Monday that Garcia was transported to a hospital two weeks after the stroke. He said at that point it was too late for doctors to save Garcia.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has denied that Garcia did not receive prompt medical treatment.

Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro said on Twitter that Garcia's death represents a "flagrant violation" of human rights.