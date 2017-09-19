Former Pennsylvania congressman Bill Goodling dies at 89

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A former Republican congressman who represented parts of central Pennsylvania in the U.S. House for more than a quarter century has died. Bill Goodling was 89.

A statement from his family says Goodling died Sunday evening.

The native of Loganville, Pennsylvania, took office in 1975 after winning the congressional seat previously held by his father, George Goodling. He represented York County for 13 consecutive terms until retiring in 2001. Bill Goodling served as chairman of the House Committee on Education and Labor for nearly a decade.

His family says he was a former teacher, guidance counselor and principal who reached across the political aisle to push for improvements to public education.

Memorial services are being handled by the Etzweiler funeral home.