Why some hurricanes linger while other storms die quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — This hurricane season is showing how wild and varied storms' life cycles can be.

Most seem to be tracked for days while others appear to pop out of nowhere. And some just sit around.

Studies show about four out of five major hurricanes start off Africa. Forecasters for days watched Harvey, Irma, Jose, Lee and now Maria make steady marches west off Africa before they got named.

They need favorable winds, warm water and moist air to get stronger. Some get strong immediately while others intensify over the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. Some even don't get their acts together until they cross over the Pacific.