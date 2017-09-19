Orbital ATK and CF Industries jump while Hasbro skids

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Orbital ATK Inc., up $22.21 to $132.25

Northrop Grumman agreed to buy the military aircraft technology company for $7.8 billion.

Silver Spring Networks Inc., up $3.10 to $16.10

The energy networking platform provider will be bought by Itron for $830 million.

Rite Aid Inc., up 10 cents to $2.73

Bloomberg News reported that Walgreens is tweaking its plans to buy half of Rite Aid's stores to gain regulatory approval.

CF Industries Holdings Inc., up $2.21 to $35.10

Fertilizer makers did better than the rest of the market on Monday.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.60 to $93.24

Toymakers fell after the Wall Street Journal reported that Toys R Us could file for bankruptcy protection soon.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., down $1.11 to $16.99

The Israeli drugmaker said it agreed to sell the rest of its women's health business in two separate deals.

SunTrust Banks Inc., up 73 cents to $55.56

Banks and other financial companies climbed in tandem with bond yields Monday.

Southwest Airlines Co., down 63 cents to $54.09

Airlines continued their recent struggles Monday and missed out on the market's gains.