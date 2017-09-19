Charges: Postal worker went zip-lining while on disability

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a former postal worker who had claimed a wrist injury prevented him from working is facing insurance fraud charges after he posted photos that showed him zip-lining and rappelling.

Robert McGeehan also faces a theft charge in the indictment handed up Monday by a state grand jury. The 59-year-old Lower Township man is accused of stealing more than $75,000 in federal workers' compensation benefits.

McGeehan injured his wrist in February 2008 and had arthroscopic surgery. He eventually was deemed fit for light duty, but he disputed that finding.

Besides the photos, postal service investigators say McGeehan did strenuous yard work at his home, using a chain saw and throwing large logs.

A telephone number for McGeehan could not be located Monday. It wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.