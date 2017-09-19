  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/09/19 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 141.35 141.35 138.95 138.95 Down 1.05
Dec 141.40 143.25 139.25 140.35 Down 1.05
Mar 144.85 146.65 142.80 143.85 Down 1.00
May 147.10 148.85 145.05 146.15 Down .95
Jul 149.30 151.05 147.25 148.30 Down 1.05
Sep 151.40 153.20 149.45 150.50 Down 1.05
Dec 155.25 156.40 153.05 153.75 Down 1.10
Mar 158.40 159.55 156.75 156.90 Down 1.15
May 160.40 161.50 158.85 158.85 Down 1.20
Jul 162.35 163.15 160.70 160.70 Down 1.25
Sep 164.30 165.15 162.60 162.60 Down 1.25
Dec 167.20 168.05 165.40 165.40 Down 1.30
Mar 167.95 Down 1.55
May 169.35 Down 1.55
Jul 170.60 Down 1.55