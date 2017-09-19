New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|141.35
|141.35
|138.95
|138.95
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|141.40
|143.25
|139.25
|140.35
|Down 1.05
|Mar
|144.85
|146.65
|142.80
|143.85
|Down 1.00
|May
|147.10
|148.85
|145.05
|146.15
|Down
|.95
|Jul
|149.30
|151.05
|147.25
|148.30
|Down 1.05
|Sep
|151.40
|153.20
|149.45
|150.50
|Down 1.05
|Dec
|155.25
|156.40
|153.05
|153.75
|Down 1.10
|Mar
|158.40
|159.55
|156.75
|156.90
|Down 1.15
|May
|160.40
|161.50
|158.85
|158.85
|Down 1.20
|Jul
|162.35
|163.15
|160.70
|160.70
|Down 1.25
|Sep
|164.30
|165.15
|162.60
|162.60
|Down 1.25
|Dec
|167.20
|168.05
|165.40
|165.40
|Down 1.30
|Mar
|167.95
|Down 1.55
|May
|169.35
|Down 1.55
|Jul
|170.60
|Down 1.55