Laura Ingraham joins Fox News evening lineup

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says conservative commentator Laura Ingraham is joining its prime-time lineup next week with a regular show.

Her show, "The Ingraham Angle," will air at 10 p.m. ET. Her ascension to a regular show has been rumored for several weeks, since it was reported that Fox was negotiating with her.

Sean Hannity's evening show will move up an hour to 9 p.m., the time slot he occupied for many years. Now Fox's top-rated host, Hannity will take on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow directly.

The panel show, "The Five," a weak spot in Fox's evening ratings, will move back to the 5 p.m. time slot where it aired for several years.