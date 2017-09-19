The Latest: Security video shows violent NYC bus collision

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a fatal New York City bus collision (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Security camera footage has captured a violent collision between two buses in New York City that killed three people.

The recording posted by WABC shows a charter bus barreling through an intersection at about 6:15 a.m. Monday and slamming into the side of a city bus making a turn.

As the city bus spins out of control, the charter bus jumps a sidewalk and plows into the side of a fried chicken restaurant.

Officials say one pedestrian on the sidewalk was killed. The charter bus driver and a passenger on the city bus also were killed.

Sixteen other people are hurt, some of them seriously.

___

10:10 a.m.

Officials say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a New York City intersection has left three people dead.

Police say the crash in Flushing, Queens, killed a pedestrian on the sidewalk, the tour bus driver and a passenger on the city bus.

Sixteen other people are hurt, some seriously, in the crash at 6:15 a.m. Monday.

A building also was hit. Mayor Bill de Blasio says experts are working to make sure it is secure.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joe Lhota (LOH-'tuh) says the buses spun around, which indicates "an enormous amount of speed."