Umbria: Contemplating St. Francis in Italy's green heart

ASSISI, Italy (AP) — Umbria is sometimes called the green heart of Italy. It's also compared to Tuscany, with its food, wine and scenic views, but without the crowds.

One highlight of the region is Assisi, which has been a pilgrimage site for 800 years. The town is where St. Francis renounced his wealth and preached his message of love.

Umbria's lack of crowds is partly because it's not served by high-speed trains. Visitors can get there via regional train from Florence or rent a car and drive. It's a little over 100 miles (160 km) from Rome to the town of Assisi.