AP Exclusive: Evidence of spills during floods at toxic site

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A U.S. government hotline received three reports of spills at a heavily polluted Superfund toxic waste site near Houston after flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Flooding swamped three large tanks on Aug. 29 at U.S. Oil Recovery, a former waste processing plant contaminated with a dangerous brew of cancer-causing chemicals. The company overseeing the cleanup says it doesn't know the total amount spilled into nearby Vince Bayou.

Aerial photographs taken two days later show dark-colored floodwaters surrounding the site.

The Environmental Protection Agency said last week its staff found no evidence that material had washed off the site, dismissing questions about whether there had been a spill into the bayou as a rumor.

The EPA has not explained the disparity between the spill reports, the photographs and its public assurances.