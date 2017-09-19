Emmycast shows women can do it for themselves, and everyone

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy statuette depicts a winged woman. This year's Emmy telecast celebrated a TV season in which women, as never before, were able to soar.

The winning drama series and limited series were "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Big Little Lies," which both focused on issues of women as a vivid way to explore the human condition. "Veep," which stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the former U.S. president, won for best comedy.

The Emmycast unfolded as a bracing rebuttal as surveys continue to expose unfair representation by women in the Hollywood.

But Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss said a lot of work remains to be done. She spoke of meetings she attends where she suspects a project is rejected simply because it's by or about a woman.