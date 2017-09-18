PEN America among arts organizations opposing travel ban

NEW YORK (AP) — PEN America and the Sundance Institute are among nearly 30 arts organizations that have filed a brief that calls on the Supreme Court to strike down the Trump administration's travel ban.

PEN America told The Associated Press on Monday that others joining the amicus brief include Americans for the Arts, the National Coalition Against Censorship and the Future of Music Coalition. PEN's Washington director, Gabe Rottman, said in a statement that the restrictions are stifling international dialogue, dividing families and violating "core principles of free speech."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Oct. 10 on the legality of the bans on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees anywhere in the world.